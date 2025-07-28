EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's team begged Disha Vakani to return, 'Haath pair jode hai'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal rose to fame after portraying the character of Roshan in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, her association with the show ended two years ago due to her differences with the makers. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer spoke about the most discussed topic of the show and that is Dayaben's return. She shared how the makers begged the OG Dayaben, aka Disha Vakani, to return, but she didn't.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talks about Disha Vakani's return

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opened up about Disha Vakani's comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She recalled being 4 and a half months pregnant in 2013, and she requested Asit Modi to not sack her from the show.

Jennifer pleaded Modi to keep her in the show, but the producer was adamant to remove her, as Gurucharan Singh Sodhi (Roshan Singh Sodhi) had also quit the show due to differences.

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

She then disclosed, "Mai haath pair jod rahi thi meri pregnancy ke time ki muje vaapis aana hai. Inn log Disha ke samne haath pair jod rahe the. Inhone itne time tak uske haath pair jode hai. Disha ki delivery ke baad, sab kuch ke baad, itne haath pair jode hai, voh nahi aayi toh nahi aayi (I was begging during my pregnancy that I want to return. The makers were begging Disha to return. They pleaded her to return after her delivery but she didn't)."

Jennifer reveals Disha Vakani shooting for the show while being 9 months pregnant

When asked if Disha Vakani took an exit from the show due to the toxic environment on the set, Mistry revealed that Disha's took an exit after she got pregnant.

The actress recalled how Disha shot the show even when she was 9 months pregnant. Jennifer disclosed, "Usko seedhi chadna mana tha toh usko strecher jaisa tha, uspe beetha ke upar lee jaate the. Kyunki upar shoot karna rehta tha koi ek interior mei. (She was not allowed to climb stairs. There was a stretcher-like thing, and she was made to sit on that, and then she was taken upstairs whenever they wanted to shoot in an interior)."

Jennifer emphasised that Disha is very family-oriented and said she knew this because they were vanity mates for five years. She recalled how Disha made small sacrifices on set for her by offering her the bed to sleep in the vanity, and so on.

Jennifer added that Disha never shared her personal matters with anyone, so even if she had disagreements with the makers, they would not have known. Mistry mentioned that Disha always wanted to get married, have children, and stay home with her family.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 17 years today (July 28).

