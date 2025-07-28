Did Bharti Singh confirm Laughter Chefs 3 hours after Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav won Season 2?

Laughter Chefs second season concluded on July 27 on a grand note. Among all the participants, Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winners of the hit cooking reality show. While the grand finale episode premiered last night, the episode was shot a few weeks ago. Bharti Singh uploaded a new vlog showing the last day on the sets of Laughter Chefs 2. At the start of this vlog, the comedian confirmed the third season of Laughter Chefs.

Bharti Singh confirms Laughter Chefs 3?

Bharti Singh uploaded a new vlog last night on her YouTube channel, where she can be seen expressing her sorrow as the second season of Laughter Chefs is concluding.

As she spoke about it, Bharti confirmed, "Pata nahi aaj ka din kaise beetne wala hai. Hope so bohot hi dhamakedar aur mazze se beetayenge kyunki jald hi aane wale hai fir, break ke baad (I don't know how this day will pass. I hope so we spend it well because we will be returning soon after a break)."

Further, Bharti Singh reflected back on the journey of the show and said, "Laughter Chefs ki journey humne 6 mahine pehle shuru ki thi aaj khatam karne jaa rahe hai taaki agli journey aur dhamakedar aur masti bhari shuru kar paaye (We started Laughter Chefs journey 6 months ago and now we are about to conclude so that we start the next journey with more enthusiasm)."

She continued, "Dekhte hai agla season kab aata hai. Vaise toh bola hi hai, mai aapko bata nahi sakti abhi. Isiliye mai thodi khush hu ki yes hum aayenge vapis (Let's see when the next season comes. It is already being said, I can't tell you now. That is the reason why I am little happy because we will come back)."

Speaking about the second season, the grand finale episode of Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on July 27. While Karan Kundrra and Elvish emerged as the winners of the cooking reality show, the first runner-up was Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh. The show had premiered on January 25, 2025 and was judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

