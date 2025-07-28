EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accuses makers of not releasing payments, claims actors currently in TMKOC 'are just working for money'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal became a household name after her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress disclosed many shocking facts about the show, its makers, and its actors. The actress spoke about several actors' journeys coming to an end in the show abruptly. She accused the makers of not giving pending dues to the actors who quit the show.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accuses makers of not releasing payments

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal remembered Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She shared, "Bhavya ke alava sabne baat share ki mujse. Bhavya ka lekin humko malum hai ((Except for Bhavya, everyone shared their experiences with me)."

She added, "Kyunki hum vaha the aur I think that was the first incident. Kyuki Bhavya 2017 ya 2018 mai gaya hai shayad. Toh usko joh bhi shayad movie karni thi aur joh bhi inka panga hua and paise rok liye inn logo ne (We know about Bhavya's situation because we were present during the incident, which I think was the first of its kind. Bhavya must have gone in 2017 or 2018, so whatever movie project he had, there seems to have been a conflict that led to the withholding of payments)."

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Jennifer alleged, "Yeh paise rokna inka sabke sath common hai. Neha (Neha Mehta who played Anjali Mehta) ke bhi paise roke. Jitna muje malum hai abhi tak bhi unke paise nahi diye. Abhi kuch diye ho toh nahi malum. Off late meri usse baat nahi hui hai.(This withholding of payments is something common for them. Neha's payments were also held up. As far as I know, she still hasn't received her dues, but I'm not sure if any have been given recently since I haven’t spoken to her in a while)."

When asked why Neha has spoken about her pending dues, Jennifer quoted, "Sab nahi bol sakte hai (Not everyone can speak up)."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that one of the actresses from the show had asked her not to raise her voice against this. She said, "Muje ye bola gaya tha ki 'Jenna chup reh, mat kar yeh sab. Balki Asit ji ke jaake pair padh le. Bol de meri mamta aade aa gayi thi. Meri bachi ke liye, maaf kar dijiye, khatam (I was told, 'Jenna, don’t say anything. Instead, go to Asit ji and touch his feet. Tell him that I was doing for my child. Please forgive me, it's over)."

Speaking about Raj Anadkat, who also essayed the role of Tapu after Bhavya's exit, Jennifer said, "Raj ka bhi bohot time tak paise roka tha. Bohot time ke baad bhi I don't know diya ki nahi diya. Raj ka bhi usne Dubai mai shoot kiya tha uske kaaran uska kuch panga hua tha. (Raj also faced a long delay with his payments. Even now, I have no idea if he has received it. The issues occurred after he shot something in Dubai)."

Regarding Neha, she noted that after the lockdown, there were some disagreements. Before the lockdown, issues were already ongoing. She disclosed that after the lockdown, the makers claimed they had asked Neha Mehta to rejoin the show, but she refused. Neha doesn't talk about it anymore.

Talking about Shailesh Lodha's exit, Jennifer said, "Unke paise jo atak gaye the, Rs 1 crore ke upar tha. NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) mei kiya tha unhone (The payments he was owed were over Rs 1 crore. He had approached the National Company Law Tribunal regarding this issue)."

She added that Shailesh Lodha had taken part in a Sab TV show, which contributed to the problems he faced.

Jennifer shares her opinion on actors who are in TMKOC

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said that actors who are currently working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are just working for the money.

She said, "Joh vaha par kaam kar rahe abhi, they are just working for money. Joh sirf paiso ke liye kaam karna chahta hai, ya kaam ke liye kaam karna chahta hai, they are still working there (Those who are working there now are just doing it for financial reasons. Some are motivated solely by money, while others genuinely want to work; those people are still there)."

She continued, "Jinko ek record banna hai. Shuru se lekar mai Roshan thi aur ab last tak Roshan mai hi hu. Mere alava koi Roshan nahi play karega. Jinka character unko hi karna hai, voh nahi chodenge (For those who want to establish a legacy, I’ve been Roshan from the beginning, and I will continue to be till the end. The one who wants this will never leave the show)."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah currently stars Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta and more in pivotal roles.

