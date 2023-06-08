EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ravie Dubey opens up about battling suicidal thoughts, shares his life's turning point

Trigger Warning

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Popular actor Ravie Dubey is a talented and versatile Indian actor known for his captivating performances in the entertainment industry. With his charming persona and impressive acting skills, he has won the hearts of audiences across various platforms. Recently, Ravie Dubey got in a chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about his personal and professional life.

Ravie Dubey talks about contemplating suicide:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ravie Dubey even spoke about battling suicidal thoughts at an early age. The Jamai Raja actor confessed that he gave up easily and added, "It's a matter of not your circumstances, it's a matter of your life conditions, it's a matter of your life force so if your life force is weak, pretty much like an immune system the smallest of the infections can get very overwhelming but if your immune system is strong your anatomical immune system and your spiritual system as well then the biggest of the crisis will not be overwhelming. You might even be able to derive a lot of benefit out of it so it's entirely a matter of life force."

Ravie talks about the reason:

The Saas Bina Sasural actor further shared, "I think at that point in time my life force was very weak so it wasn't the fact that I was failing engineering, but I thought that there is no path forward. I thought I'd given 4 years to engineering, and my family has invested their time, money and more important than that, their faith in me. I go to college, and I just go to college mechanically, that's about it, I'm not present there, I'm in my own head, I'm somewhere, and I can't even pinpoint with accuracy where is that because if I find that then I might be actually able to find where am I supposed to be heading right now. But I was constantly with a foggy brain just walking like a zombie during that time and that kind of got a little overwhelming."

Watch Ravie Dubey's full interview here-

The Udaariyaan producer continued, "As I reflect back on it, that time has truly made me very very powerful on the inside and has given me an inner immune system. A spiritual immune system that can withstand anything because I have seen more crises after that, but I think I have been very very optimistic when in the face of it, and in fact, I've been very convinced that it's happening for the greater glory and more often than that it has turned out to be that touches. Our ancestors often said that we should believe that everything is happening for the good, and then everything will certainly happen for the good. If you think that whatever is happening will completely overwhelm and destroy one's life, existence and self-worth then that would happen. So the choice entirely lies in how you're perceiving it."

Advertisement

What saved Ravie?

Further, Ravie Dubey revealed that believing in spirituality saved him. Elaborating on the same, the actor added, "Spending time in silence would be a major thing because what actually overwhelms you is not the circumstance it's the noise, and the noise is within, so if you can somehow find a way to quiet the noise you will be able to see that the next moment is not yet happened. It is a moment of pure potentiality. You can empower yourself more than anybody else. Choosing the right kind of people to invest in, the right kind of conversations to invest in, the right kind of content to invest in, and the right kind of books to invest in, so the right choice is going to empower you. It is going to make your, roots really strong."

On the professional front, Ravie has been a part of several shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Jamaai Raja, and others.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey on speculations of going family way: ‘There is no such plan, I don’t see it in the near future’