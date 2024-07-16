Gauahar Khan grooves to THIS TAMIL song at midnight; actress shows snappy dance moves in high heels

Gauahar Khan who was last seen as a host in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 along with Ritwik Dhanjanee, recently took to her Instagram to post a fun dance video which she made at midnight at around 1 AM. She danced to the Tamil song Aasa Kooda sung by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti.

The actress captioned the post, “Dancing at 1 am, in 6 inch heels, on a carpet flooring, that’s how much I love this song.”

Gauahar Khan flaunts her dance moves on popular Tamil song ‘Aasa Kooda’

Gauahar Khan’s energetic performance on the popular Tamil song ‘Aasa Kooda’ quickly went viral on social media, captivating her fans and followers. Her seamless dance steps and stylish outfit added to the allure, making the video a hit.

Gauahar’s midnight dance session not only demonstrated her love for Tamil music but also highlighted her versatility and charm, earning widespread praise and admiration.

This impromptu performance further solidified her status as a dynamic entertainer who can effortlessly connect with audiences across different languages and cultures.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s dance video:

Fans reaction to Gauahar Khan’s dance video

The comment section of Gauahar Khan's Instagram post is filled with admiration and praise for her recent dance performance to the Tamil song. Fans are expressing their excitement and love for both her and the song, highlighting the vibrant and energetic vibe she brings. One user calls the combination of Gauahar and the song "such a vibe," accompanied by heart-eye and hugging emojis, indicating a deep appreciation.

Another user comments on her appearance, suggesting that her dance is a way to flaunt her slim figure, and compliments her for looking stunning. Arsh_dakora keeps it simple with a series of heart-eye emojis, showing pure admiration.

One fan specifically praises her dance skills and mentions her stylish black outfit, calling her the "Lady in black." The overall tone of the comments is positive, with fans showing their support and admiration for Gauahar Khan's performance and appearance.

Have a look at the comment section of Gauahar Khan’s post:

Gauahar Khan’s journey working as a host in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Gauahar Khan's journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was nothing short of remarkable! She had come full circle, transitioning from a contestant in the show's third season to co-hosting it alongside Rithvik Dhanjani.

Her deep emotional connection to the show shone through as she expressed gratitude for every opportunity over the past 15 years. As the grand finale approached, Gauahar took on dual roles, serving as both the host and a performer, bringing added excitement to the show.

Take a look at Gauhar Khan’s post:

About Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is an Indian actress, model, and beauty pageant titleholder who works in Hindi films and television. She began her career as a model and competed in the Femina Miss India contest in 2002.

Khan initially appeared in dance numbers before making her acting debut in Yash Raj Films' Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She was also a part of the revenge drama film Ishaqzaade, the romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and the Indian period drama Begum Jaan. In 2013, Khan participated in and won the seventh season of Bigg Boss.

