Laughter Chefs: THIS veteran Bollywood actor is set to grace show; Nia Sharma shares glimpse

Suhagan Chudail actress Nia Sharma who is currently seen on Laughter Chefs recently took to Instagram and posted a wonderful picture from the sets of the show. The picture featured all the other members of the show along with a very special guest who will be seen in the upcoming episodes. The guest is none other than legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

Nia Sharma drops wholesome picture with Dharmendra and other members of Laughter Chefs

Nia Sharma recently shared a series of heartwarming photos on her Instagram story, capturing a memorable moment on the set. The pictures featured the legendary Bollywood superstar, Dharmendra, adding a touch of iconic glamor to the scene.

In addition to the superstar, the photos included several other prominent members of the show. Among them were Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, well-known comedian Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri, and popular television actresses Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. Each person in the photo appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, their smiles and expressions conveying a sense of joy and celebration.

The setting, likely from a special episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, seemed to be buzzing with excitement and camaraderie. The presence of such notable personalities, all appearing to share a light-hearted and happy moment, suggests that the episode will be particularly engaging and entertaining for viewers. The inclusion of Dharmendra Deol, in particular, highlights the special nature of the occasion, making it a noteworthy event for fans of the show.

Orry and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants to steal spotlight in upcoming Laughter Chefs episode

Laughter Chefs has been delighting viewers with thrilling episodes, and it's gearing up for a star-studded event soon. Known for its engaging weekly themes, the show will welcome several special guests in an upcoming episode.

According to a report by ETimes, Orry, along with six contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, will appear on the show. Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, and Shilpa Shinde are set to join the Laughter Chefs participants in the forthcoming episode.

The filming of this episode is scheduled to take place today on the Laughter Chefs set. It will be intriguing to see how Orry infuses his unique charm into the show.

About Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking show that promises fun as well-known Indian Television personalities, accustomed to luxurious lifestyles, venture into the kitchen.

The show features real-life best friends like Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, married couples like Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri competing against each other.

According to sources, the upcoming episodes might introduce an exciting theme of partner swapping, where new pairs will be formed to tackle the upcoming challenges on the show.

