Gauahar Khan turns 41, thanks Allah for Zaid, son Zehaan; drops gorgeous family pictures from zoo as she celebrates her birthday

Gauahar Khan has turned 41 today. And on the occasion, she posted cute pictures from a zoo with her son Zehaan and husband Zaid Darbar, which were all things love. In the photos, their little munchkin can be seen being playful and mischievous.

Gauahar Khan, a while back, took to her Instagram handle to write, "Happy birthday to Meeeeeee with my biggest gifts of life! Thank you Allah for my zaid and Zehaan #allahummabaarikfihi . Thank you for all the messages of love n blessings ! #zurichzoo @visitzurich"

The pictures were snapped in Zurich Zoo, and it looked like little Zehaan was in no mood to look into the camera lens. He was busy staring at the giraffe behind them.

The first picture was a cute selfie, where the Begum Jaan actress was seen wearing a striped maroon coat over a blue top with her hair neatly tied in a bun. Her husband Zaid clicked the snap with glares, while she opted not to wear them.

The third snap was the cutest as Zehaan tried pulling mommy Gauahar's earrings while they clicked a selfie. Zaid also wished his wife and called her "Wonder Woman." He posted two interesting pictures.

The first one was a stunning picture where the Jhalla Walla actress wore a sizzling striped black and grey bodycon dress with a white jacket. The second snap was the best that you will see on Instagram today. The Bigg Boss 7 winner was seen feeding a mighty giraffe from a basket.

A few days ago, the actress had her perfect Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment with husband Zaid, just like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had in the film. The clip showcased Gauahar swaying in a train while her husband ran towards it. For the uninitiated, in Yash Raj Films DDLJ (1995), the train scene is an important part of the evergreen film.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star had written in her caption, "Mandatory filmy reel in Switzerland. Even if you have 2 mins to shoot it, before train leaves. Hahahah. Swiss trains are always on time."

Team Pinkvilla wishes the actress the happiest birthday!

