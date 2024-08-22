Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, recently went on a vacation to Switzerland. The couple is enjoying their quality time and keeps sharing glimpses from their trip. Gauahar recently posted a ‘filmy’ video with hubby Zaid.

Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun-filled video with her husband Zaid Darbar. The video showcased the couple making the most of their time enjoying each other's company and dancing to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. The video, shot just before their train departure, captures the couple’s playful energy.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Mandatory filmy reel in Switzerland! even if you have 2 mins to shoot it, before train leaves. Hahahah. Swiss trains are always on time.”

The Bigg Boss 7 contestant looked beautiful in a brown long-sleeved open-front coat over a white tee paired with drawstring joggers. She accessorized the look with a two-string golden necklace. She kept her hair open with minimal makeup. While Zaid looked stylish in a checkered pattern sweatshirt paired with blue jeans.

As soon as Gauahar Khan uploaded the video on the social media handle, fans flooded the comment box with love and joy. A fan wrote, “Absolutely talented People and I am sure this is one take shot wowww.” Another fan commented, “Hahaha video kon shoot kr rha tha. Or train or station Pura Khali kyu h. (Hahaha, who was shooting the video? And why is the whole train and station empty?)”

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan has been a popular figure in the entertainment industry for years, featuring in films like Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Begum Jaan, among others. She has also been a contestant on popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, where she emerged as the winner, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Gauahar Khan married social media star Zaid Darbar in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later, in December 2022, they shared the news of their pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son, Zehaan, with immense joy on May 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Promo:: Nia Sharma takes part in Janmashtami dahi handi matki fod competition- Watch