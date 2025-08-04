Gauahar Khan's postpartum diet: Here's how she lost 10 kgs in 10 days after welcoming her first child Zehaan

Gauahar Khan is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. The actress, who is married to Zaid Darbar, welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. But do you know Gauahar made headlines when she lost a massive 10 kgs in just 10 days after giving birth to her first child? The actress, who is expecting her second child now, has shared details about her postpartum weight loss journey.

How did Gauahar Khan lose 10 kgs in 10 days?

On The Debina Bonnerjee Show, Gauahar Khan spoke about her weight loss journey after welcoming her first child, Zehaan and revealed how she lost 10 kgs. The actress confessed that she followed a self-guided routine, chosen after thorough research and didn't take professional help.

She was lenient with her meals while she was breastfeeding because she wanted to prioritise her newborn's health and growth. During breastfeeding, Gauahar Khan consumed a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to support her health and her baby's development. She said, "For six months, I breastfed, but I was not exclusively breastfeeding; I was also using formula."

While speaking about her weight loss, the Lovely Lolla actor said that she opted for soups and green leaves. Gauahar shared how she didn't opt for any diet, but she was eating things properly in the form of soups and salads.

She revealed, "I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my favorite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories."

When the Bigg Boss 7 fame shared about her weight loss on Instagram, she had faced criticism and backlash from people for shedding weight so quickly after her delivery. However, Gauahar had set the record straight, saying that she never had any expensive gym trainers, nor did she opt for a specific diet.

The 41-year-old even said that she was disciplined and consistent with her diet, due to which she achieved a milestone of losing 10 kgs. Gauahar admitted that she was surprised to see the results.

On April 10, 2025, Gauahar and Zaid announced their second pregnancy on social media. The duo are set to welcome their second child soon.

Workwise, Gauahar Khan returned to work with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where she was seen hosting the dance reality show.

