Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy; couple is over the moon in this video

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar recently broke the internet as soon as they announced their second pregnancy. The couple shared the beautiful news through a heartfelt video on social media, which is now going viral all around.

Taking to Instagram today (April 10), Gauahar and Zaid dropped a beautiful reel, grooving to the song Price Tag and serving major couple goals. The reel took a heartwarming turn when they posed together, proudly revealing Gauahar’s baby bump. Sharing the joyful news, Gauahar captioned the post, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

As soon as the post was shared, fans flooded the comments section with excitement and love. A user wrote, “Congratulations for everything. This is such great news.” While another wrote, “Omggggg!!!!!! Congratulations you beautiful people!!!! Soo soo hapoy for you guyss.” A fan also commented, “This is such amazing news! Congrats, Gauahar and Zaid, you beautiful parents-to-be. Wishing you tons of love and joy as your family grows. God bless you all, and Zehaan will be a big brother!”

Someone else chimed in, “Whaaattt congratulations gauuuu.” Another user shared, “Love you Babeeeee.... May the universe bless our little angel with love and good health.” A fan wrote, “Awww, such a cute way to reveal.” Another added, “Congratulations, guys love your energy and positivity.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2020, in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai, in the presence of close family and friends. Their wedding was nothing short of a dreamy celebration. The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan first rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 7. Since then, she has built a special place for herself in the industry with her impeccable performances in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Ishaqzaade.

