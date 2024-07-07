Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj share FIRST off-screen VIDEO together; Here's how fans react

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's new storyline grabbed eyeballs as the star cast of the show is revamped and many new actors have stepped in to essay pivotal roles. Hitesh Bharadwaj has been roped in to play the male lead and essay the role of Rajat. While Bhavika's characters Savi and Rajat are currently shown at loggerheads in the show, fans are eagerly waiting to witness their on-screen love.

To treat their audience, Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj shared their first off-screen video together on social media which is receiving love from fans.

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's video:

Taking to their Instagram handles, Bhavika and Hitesh Bharadwaj dropped a reel on Kapoor & Sons' song Bolna. Here, Bhavika and Hitesh are seen walking together while holding hands and are all smiles. Sharing this clip with their fans, they captioned the video as "Saraj" (Abbreviation for Savi and Rajat)."

Watch SaRaj's video here-

Fans react:

As soon as this video was shared by them, fans flooded the comment section and showered love on this new on-screen pair. One fan wrote, "Chemistry is chemistringgg," another user commented, "Wow can't believe just opened insta and surprising," another fan said, "Loved it."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took seven years leap and Hitesh Bharadwaj was roped in to play the male lead opposite Bhavika Sharma. Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and many other actors' journey ended on the show midway as the show underwent a leap. Shakti Arora, who essayed Ishaan, was shown dead before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap.

Before the leap, Savi and Ishaan had gotten married. After Ishaan's death, Savi is Ishaan's widow. Savi can't be a mother as she was shot in her stomach. Savi is currently staying with Ishaan's parents and they are in search of a suitable man for Savi.

Savi feels an attachment to her student Sai, who is also her neighbour. The current track revolves around how Savi's attachment to Sai angers Sai's father Rajat. Rajat misunderstands Savi's intentions due to which they often get into arguments.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Manasi Salvi, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Kaveri Priyam, Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan, and many others in pivotal roles.

