Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Vijhay Badlaani aka Nishikant Bhosale on his exit from show; 'It will be a painful departure'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take yet another leap with Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and entire Bhosale family being wiped out. Buzz is that only Bhavika Sharma will be retained in the show after leap. Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to actor Vijhay Badlaani who shared his thoughts on the upcoming leap in the show, his bond with the cast of show and more.

Vijhay Badlaani on his emotional exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vijhay said, "Not many people know that I recently lost my mother in March. The recent months have been very difficult for me, however, I found my solace on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The cast and crew really held me in my difficult time and I was focused on dedicating the upcoming few years for the show, however, with the sudden leap, we are all together for the last few days. I must say, it will be a painful departure for me."

Take a look at Vijhay Badlaani's reel from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vijhay Badlaani on cast and crew's support in his tough times

"Since I was going through a personal battle, I would only report on sets for few hours and leave to be with my mother in the hospital. Production house was very accomodating and understood my situation. Even the cast was very supportive and didn't showed any traces of jealousy as production house looked after my schedule."

He added, "They were there with me emotionally and gave me strength mentally. Pankaj sir, Nimai Sir and Vaishali Ma'am have been there for me throughout. Even Shakti. We were a big happy family and bidding a good-bye to them will surely be tough."

Vijhay Badlaani on leap news and his exit

"Leap news came as a shocker for us. We were at 2.1 rating and taking a leap at this point didn't add up for most of us. Having said that, I have had an amazing journey so far in the show and I will always keep the happy memories close to my heart."

Talking about their last day shoot, Badlaani said, " I'm surely going to cry, because I'm an emotional person. Let's see how things unfold."

As per reports Hitesh Bharadwaj is set to join Bhavika Sharma and Karavir Bohra in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Pinkvilla exclusively reported about actress Kaveri Priyam playing the parallel lead in the show while other actors like Varun Jain, Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini will also join the primary cast of the show.

