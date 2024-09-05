Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Savi lashes out at Rajat for misbehaving with Sai due to THIS reason

It's getting quite interesting with each passing episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of the show revolves around Aashika and Arsh successfully making Rajat doubt whether Sai is his daughter or not. As a result, Rajat has started mistreating Sai, leaving her scared. In the upcoming episodes, Savi will confront Rajat.

In the previous episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rajat pushed Sai, which might have hurt her. He has grown quite rude towards Sai because of Arsh and Aashika's conspiracy. As per the new promo, Savi and Bhagyashree get restless as they can't find Sai anywhere. They find her hiding under a table because she is threatened by her father, Rajat. Savi feels bad for Sai and reprimands Rajat over his behavior with his daughter just because of doubt.

Take a look at the recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

In the previous episodes, Arsh, Aashika's current boyfriend, conspired against Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi and made Rajat doubt being Sai's father. He indirectly made him believe that Sai might have his genes as they both can sing well, while Sai's mother, Aashika, and Rajat are far from being good singers.

Rajat doubts being Sai's father and behaves coldly with Sai.

According to sources, in the upcoming episodes, Rajat will end up at Aashika's house and confront her, asking her about the truth behind Sai's father. He asks her if Arsh is Sai's father. He gets hysterical and breaks things in her house. When Aashika calls Arsh for help, he tells her not to call the cops but rather Savi (Bhavika Sharma).

Later, Aashika meets Savi and tells her about Rajat's behavior. During the conversation, she also tries to indirectly make Savi feel that Rajat still loves her and Savi - Rajat's marriage is just for the namesake.

