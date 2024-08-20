EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayush Anand and Sheetal Maulik get on board for Vijayendra Kumeria- Kritika Yadav's show Deewaniyat

Pinkvilla is back with an exciting exclusive update from the world of television. Star Plus is soon coming up with a new show starring Kritika Yadav and Vijayendra Kumeria. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the show has been titled Deewaniyat and will have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Ayush Anand and Sheetal Maulik.

Rajesh Ram Singh is set to produce an exciting show under his banner, Cockcrow Entertainment. The show is said to feature Kritika Singh Yadav and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Pinkvilla has learned that the production house, which is also helming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, will be utilizing two of the talents who worked in the show, Ayush Anand and Sheetal Maulik.

Sources exclusively told us that Ayush will play a negative character in the show, while Sheetal will be seen playing his mother.

Sheetal Maulik was a part of the first generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wherein she played the character of Sonali Chavan in the show. Ayush Anand was part of the second generation of the same show. He played the character of Chinmaye Bhosale. Both Sheetal and Ayush had to exit the show due to its revamp and leap.

When contacted, Ayush and Sheetal remained unavailable for comment.

Talking about the lead pair of the show, Vijayendra Kumeria had worked with the production house in his previous show, Teri Meri Doriyaann, as Angad Brar. The show wrapped up a few months ago. Kritika Yadav has been a part of shows like Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Dharam Patni.

Interestingly, Vijayendra and Kritika were a part of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha but weren't paired with each other on the show.

