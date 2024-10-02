Govinda's niece Arti Singh arrives with her husband Dipak Chauhan to meet their Chichi mama as he recovers from bullet injury: WATCH

Govinda's accidental bullet injury has shocked many. On Tuesday (October 1), the beloved actor suffered an unfortunate incident after his licensed gun misfired causing an injury in his leg. Post this, Govinda was rushed to the hospital. As the actor recovers from this, his niece Arti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan arrive to meet him and inquire about his well-being.

A few minutes back, Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan were clicked at Criticare Hospital in Juhu as they arrived to meet their Chichi Mama. The couple walked directly inside the hospital to meet Govinda as he was still hospitalised and on the way to recovery.

Watch Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's video here-

On Tuesday, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah had also visited the hospital to meet Govinda. While talking to Hindustan Times, the comedian explained why he couldn't visit his uncle Govinda in the hospital. Sharing his Chichi Mama's health update, the comedian-actor shared, "He is fine now. Kashmera went to meet him. I am currently in Australia. He will be discharged in a few days."

Today (October 2) afternoon, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared the actor's health update while talking to the media. Speaking to ANI, she revealed that the actor was doing better than yesterday. He would be admitted to a normal ward today and get discharged in a day or two. She also expressed gratitude towards his fans and followers for their wishes and blessings.

Reportedly, the incident happened when Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver in an almirah, it accidentally dropped leading to a bullet being discharged. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4:45 am when the actor was heading out for an appointment. The injury occurred just below Govinda's left knee.

Following the unfortunate incident, celebrities including Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Sudesh Lehri, Jackky Bhagnani, Sudesh Lehri and more were seen arriving at the hospital to check on the veteran actor.

