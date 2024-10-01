WATCH: Laughter Chefs' Sudesh Lehri shares Govinda's health update post bullet injury; says 'Abhi baat kar rahe hai...'

On Tuesday (October 1), the nation woke up to scary news as Bollywood's beloved actor Govinda accidentally misfired his licensed revolver, injuring his leg. After this shocking incident, the Hero no.1 was immediately rushed to the hospital. While the actor is currently recovering from the injury, his beloved and close people are visiting the hospital to meet Govinda. Now, Sudesh Lehri has also reached the hospital to inquire about the actor's well-being.

A few minutes back, Sudesh Lehri was clicked outside Criticare Hospital in Juhu where the superstar is hospitalized and recovering. After meeting the actor, Sudesh shared Govinda's health update.

Sudesh Lehri said, "Sir bilkul thik hai abhi. Matlab abhi ekdum se nahi ho sakta. Chutti kab hogi kaise hogi. Baat hui hai achese. Achi baat ki unhone. Sabki duaye hai. Sabka pyaar hai unke sath. Abhi voh thik hai. Baat kar rahe hai achese. (Sir is doing well now. He cannot recover instantly and it is not clear when he will be discharged. We had a conversation. He is getting blessings and love from everyone. He is fine and was able to talk)."

Watch video of Sudesh Lehri sharing Govinda's health update here-

He even urged media to pray for Hero no.1 speedy recovery. When a paparazzo asked Sudesh how his leg injury was, he shared that his injury has recovered. Further, Sudesh shared that Govinda is recovering well and said, "Shukar hai. Abhi voh kaafi ache hai. Baat kar rahe hai aur bohot jaldi ghar pe aa jayenge. Sab thik ho jayega (It's a relief that he is doing well. He is able to talk and very soon he will come home. Everything will be okay)."

Reportedly, the incident happened when Govinda was keeping his licensed revolver in an almirah, it accidentally dropped leading to a bullet being discharged. The injury occurred just below Govinda's left knee. This ensued just as Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata. The Partner actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the injury was below his left knee and that his daughter, Tina Ahuja, was at the hospital with him.

Fortunately, the bullet has been removed from his leg and the actor is recovering well. He is able to speak to everyone and is on the path to recovery. So far, Kashmera Shah, Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan and a few other celebs have paid a visit to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's well-being.

