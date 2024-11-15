Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Arjit Taneja recalls 'beautiful memories' of listening to kirtan; 'Those moments have shaped my values'

Arjit Taneja is among the most popular actors in the television industry. He is currently seen playing the role of Virat in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Sriti Jha. On the auspicious occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, the actor took a moment to reflect on his childhood experiences when he used to visit the Gurudwara. Speaking to us exclusively, Arjit also reminisced about how he used to listen to stories and learn about Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings.

The actor told Pinkvilla, "While growing up, on every Guru Nanak Jayanti we would visit the Gurdwara as a family, listen to the kirtan, and take part in seva, which taught me the importance of humility and compassion early on. I have beautiful memories of sitting with my parents and grandparents, listening to stories of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings about kindness, equality, and service."

Further, he went on to add, "Those moments have shaped my values and stayed close to my heart. Even today, I try my best to visit Gurudwara here in Mumbai and perform seva on this special day. I wish everyone a very happy and blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti, hope you celebrate this occasion with your loved ones.”

Take a look at one of Arjit Taneja's posts here:

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. This year, it will be his 555th birthday. Also known as Gurpurab, it is a sacred and joyous occasion celebrated by people to honor the founder of Sikhism. Festivities include prayer services, community gatherings, and the singing of hymns.

Advertisement

Talking about Arjit Taneja, he began his television journey with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. The actor is well-known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kaleerein, and many others.

The actor's popularity touched the skies following his cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taneja also signed the dotted lines to play Rajkummar Rao's onscreen brother in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

ALSO READ: 'I love you:' Sriti Jha's birthday wish for 'alag and ajeeb' BFF and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-actor Arjit Taneja will leave you in awe