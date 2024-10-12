Dussehra 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Arjit Taneja shares heartwarming childhood memory of celebrating festival

Today (October 12), we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, which is also known as Vijayadashami. The festival commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravan. The nation celebrates this day by burning Ravana's sculptures at public gatherings, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Famous actor Arjit Taneja spoke about celebrating Dussehra this year and recalled his childhood memories of the festival.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Arjit Taneja took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his childhood memories of celebrating Dussehra in Delhi. He shared, "Dussehra always takes me back to my childhood days in Delhi when I used to go with my family to watch the grand Ram Leela and Ravana’s effigy burning in a sea of lights and cheers."

Speaking about celebrating the occasion this year, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye revealed, "This year, on Dussehra, I will be spending time with my friends over dinner. Although it’s different from my childhood, the essence of victory of good over evil remains the same. It’s always a moment to reflect, celebrate, and be grateful."

Here's how Arjit Taneja celebrated Navratri this year-

Dussehra is celebrated by meeting family and friends, visiting temples to pray for good fortune and eating good delicacies. Celebrities also celebrate this important festival with great enthusiasm and also share a glimpse of their celebration on social media.

Talking about Arjit Taneja, the actor has been a prominent face of the TV world for a long time. Over the years of his presence in the industry, Arjit successfully starred in numerous successful shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Zindagi Ke Mehek, Bahu Begum, Kaleerien and more. The actor has also participated in reality shows, namely Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and MTV Splitsvilla 6.

Currently, Arjit essays the lead role in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. They essay the roles of Virat and Amruta, respectively. Recently, Pratiksha Honmukhe of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame also joined the serial as Virat’s ex-girlfriend.

Apart from TV shows, Arjit has starred in two popular Bollywood movies: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Considering his good looks and popularity, he has an ardent fan following.

The Pinkvilla team wishes everyone a very happy Dussehra!

