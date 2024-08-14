Charu Asopa opens up on current relationship status with ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Puraani baato ko..'

Some couples when breaking up opt to go full scorched earth never wanting to see each other again, while there are a few who decide to stay close for the rest of their lives, and cherish a friendship instead of their romantic connection. It seems Charu Asopa falls under the second category.

Charu was recently seen traveling with ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana. Fans are now curious to know the latest update about their relationship bond. To put all the speculations to bed, the actress has now revealed that they have buried the past for the sake of their daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa, during an interview with Times Of India, revealed that the bitterness she and her ex-husband had has been buried and that now they have been friends. Talking about her equation she said, "Hum puraani baaton ko bhool kar Ziana ke liye aagey badh rahe hain.” (We have forgotten old matters and for the sake of Ziana, we are moving ahead.)

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress further said, "Rajeev and my divorce happened mutually and he always had access to Ziana. Although it was difficult for me at first, we realised we needed to be on better terms for our daughter’s sake. So, after maintaining a cordial relationship, we have now become friends - for her. That’s all there is to it."

Advertisement

Charu and Rajeev's daughter Ziana is just two-and-a-half years old. The former couple hogged the limelight because of their divorce which was finalized last year in June. She also added that she cannot stop people from talking about her relationship status with Rajeev on social media. " Nowadays, anyone with a phone can leave a comment, but I don’t let that bother me", she added.

The Jiji Maa actress also feels that as a mom she knows what is best for her daughter and she shall go to any length to provide the best for her daughter. She has realized that people have an opinion about everything. "If I let my daughter meet Rajeev, people will say, yeh muh utha kar phir chali gayi Rajeev ke paas (She has again gone back to Rajeev) and if I don’t, they’ll accuse me of depriving her of her father’s love", she further quipped.

Advertisement

Charu also revealed that her daughter Ziana is too young to travel without her so she accompanied. Once her daughter grows up, she will get the freedom to decide for herself. When asked about her feelings about her former husband, Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev moved on; Charu gave a firm reply. She said that she has no issues with him doing the same and she wishes him good luck.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa lashes out at trolls criticizing her for taking daughter to meet ex-husband Rajeev Sen: 'Divorce ka mazak bana rakha hai'