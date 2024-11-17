Have you watched Bigg Boss 18 actress Alice Kaushik’s audition clip from initial days? THROWBACK

Actress Alice Kaushik is currently grabbing headlines owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 18. The actress is playing smart and has also formed connections inside the house. To delight fans of the actress, we are taking a look at one of her old audition clips that has surfaced on the internet. It shows how talented Kaushik is.

An old interview clip of actress Alice Kaushik has resurfaced online, leaving fans in awe of her charm and simplicity. The clip shows a younger Alice sporting waist-length hair and wearing a stylish black cold-shoulder top with jeans. The video starts with the actress sweetly urging someone to take their pill.

Then she continues to talk about a situation that is stressing the person she is in conversation with. From concerned to sad, her expressions swing between different emotions. The comment section of the viral clip was flooded with love and admiration from her fans. Many complimented her long hair, with one user writing, "She’s a born star!!" Others praised her natural grace and captivating personality, which have continued to win hearts over the years.

Alice Kaushik, who is currently earning attention for her participation in Bigg Boss 18, has become a household name due to her acting talent. Initially starting as a model, Alice made her acting debut in 2015 with the show Suryaputra Karn, where she portrayed the character Uttara. Other notable shows to her credit include Pandya Store, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, among others.

Talking about her stint inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, she has become friends with contestants Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. Although there have been moments of ups and downs in their friendship, the three are going strong and have set an example of friendship inside the house. She is also close to Madhubala actor Vivian Dsena.

Her journey in the reality show has further elevated her popularity, with fans cheering for her entertaining stint in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

