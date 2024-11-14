Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik, Avinash Mishra share same bed and cuddle; Netizens slam Pandya Store actress

Alice Kaushik has been making headlines this week not for her game strategy but for a viral photo of her on the internet. In the picture, the actress, who is in a relationship with her Pandya Store co-star Kanwar Dhillon, is seen cuddling with housemate Avinash Mishra. As the moment went viral, netizens slammed the two.

The picture of Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra is uploaded on X which shows it is from the night feed. Alice is seen resting her head on Avinash’s arm as they cuddle under the blanket. While the two have maintained a strong bond inside the house since the beginning, the picture made netizens question them. For the unversed, Avinash Mishra is close to Eisha Singh and romance has been gradually blossoming between the two.

Check out the picture from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house here:

A few netizens dismissed the post saying it’s their personal life and they can do what they wish to do. But a few stated that Alice is too comfortable with Avinash and this is not how friends behave. One user commented, “Cuddling is normal or not I don't know, but yes sleeping on same bed under same blanket is not normal. And if you are committed then definitely not.” “Guess, ‘just friends’ has a whole new meaning these days,” wrote another.

Advertisement

Alice has been in a relationship with Kanwar for several years. In one of the show's initial episodes, the actress revealed how Kanwar proposed to her for marriage. However, in a few interviews outside the show, Kanwar denied the actress's statement.

Salman Khan revealed this statement of Kanwar to Alice in one of the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, which led to the actress breaking down. Recently, talking to us, Kanwar stated that those who saw the entire episode, and not just the promo, would not have commented on it. He also stated that he wouldn’t clarify his comment to people as they perceived it wrong.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Nov 13: Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee get physical, Former says ‘Bhul jaunga Bigg Boss ka contract’