Hina Khan opens up on toughest time she faced, pens uplifting message for self: ‘I FOUGHT it, and I still am...’

Actress Hina Khan, known for her powerful performances onscreen has proven to be an inspiration to millions across the world as she continues her battle with breast cancer. Amidst her treatment, the actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram today along with a series of pictures of her enjoying the Mumbai winter.

In a series of pictures, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is seen enjoying the chilly Mumbai winter from her balcony, wrapped in a cozy shawl and sporting a woolen cap. Her radiant smile shines through, offering a glimpse of hope and positivity. In the long caption, Hina Khan opened up about a challenging period she recently faced, both physically and mentally.

The actress wrote, “The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey, both physically and mentally. The scars did come, and I gave my all to face them without being scared. After all , how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am..”

Hina emphasized the importance of resilience and finding joy even during tough times. “To get through all the pain and much more, I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of positivity with deliberate smiles in the hopes that real joy would naturally follow. And it did,” she shared.

Encouraging her followers to stay strong in their battles, Hina added, “Life doesn’t simply go on just by saying it does; we need to make that choice, irrespective of the circumstances, every day, over and over again. Hope you get similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all remain victorious!”

Ending her post with “Dua” and “Gratitude,” Hina reminded her fans to keep smiling no matter what life throws at them.

Her fans flooded the comments with support, love, and admiration for her strength and vulnerability.

