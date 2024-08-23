India's Best Dancer 4: Anurag Basu reveals his close encounter with Micheal Jackson during filming Hrithik Roshan's Kites

India's Best Dancer 4 is getting the love of the audiences. The show has brought forward many talented performers. In the upcoming episodes of the show, the ex-judge of the dance competition reality show Anurag Basu will grace the stage and will take over as a guest judge for the day.

Basu revealed interesting anecdotes from the filming of his movie Kites along with Hrithik Roshan. He revealed having an encounter with the legendary Michael Jackson.

Anurag Basu shares an anecdote from shooting the song Dil Kyun Yeh Mera on India's Best Dancer 4

Contestant Nepo and his choreographer Vartika Jha will be seen dancing on the song Dil Kyun Yeh Mera from Anurag Basu's Kites. The song and the movie are quite close to Basu's heart and he spilled many secrets from the filming of the song.

Basu revealed that the song was shot in a massive mansion in Los Angeles and the team had a close encounter with the legendary Micheal Jackson during the shoot of the song.

Sharing details about his close encounter with Micheal Jackson, Anurag Basu said, "We were shooting this song in a very big mansion in LA, and we were given a large bedroom to use as a makeup room. Suddenly, someone came and said we had to empty the room because Michael Jackson was coming to see the property, as he was planning to rent it. We didn’t take it seriously at first, but then they said, no, no, he's not coming; someone else, a real estate agent, is coming and we continued shooting."

Basu added that then, Michael Jackson actually showed up. They were shooting, and his car arrived. "And you should have seen Duggu—he's such a huge fan of Michael Jackson. I saw him go crazy, asking for a photo with him. It was just surprising—Michael Jackson visited when we were shooting this song on set. Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and I were frozen, speechless. There are some lovely memories attached to this film."

Anurag Basu's compliment for Nepo and Vartika

Talking about Nepo and Vartika's performance, Anurag mentioned that he loved the performance and said, "Beautiful! Should I go back and reshoot the song? (Laughs). Very well done, very beautiful, graceful, and just stunning. Vartika and Nepo, you both are working together for the first time and you’re amazing. It's difficult to match up to Vartika, but Nepo, you are a very graceful dancer, very gentle, and incredibly beautiful.”

Anurag Basu recalls late singer KK

Dil Kyun Yeh Mera is sung by the renowned late singer KK. Anurag Basu mentioned being remembered of him as the song started to play. He said, "When this act started, the first thought that came to my mind was KK. I miss him so much. Some of my best songs, whether it's Gangster: A Love Story or Life in a... Metro, KK has given me such amazing songs, and this is one of them. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us."

The upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer will revolve around the theme named Eras of Bollywood. The contestants will pay tribute to Hindi cinema with performances inspired by the evolving styles of Bollywood across different decades. From the classic black-and-white era to the vibrant 90s and the energetic millennium, each act will be a celebration of the distinct styles, music, and choreography reflecting the evolution of Bollywood.

