 India’s Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to Zeenat Aman, dances to Dum Maaro Dum; WATCH

India's Best Dancer season 4 sees judge Karisma Kapoor paying tribute to legendary actress Zeenat Aman. Lolo surprises everyone when she takes the stage, steps into the shoes of the veteran star, and performs the iconic, evergreen dance number.

This weekend, audiences of India’s Best Dancer - Season 4 will get to see Karisma Kapoor graciously performing on Zeenat Aman's Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The promo begins with Anurag Basu looking at Karisma and saying, "Aaj Zeenat Aman lag rahi hai (Today, she looks like Zeenat Aman.) Lolo adds, "Zeenat ji, small dedication to you.

The Dil To Pagal Hai star went on the stage and graciously performed the initial part of the song Dam Maro Dum. She even recreated Zeenat's iconic look from the song and donned oversized sunglasses and flower ornaments. The veteran actress in the original song had disheveled tresses, wore loose, flowy attire, and showcased the hippie culture.

For those who do not know, Hare Rama Hare Krishna was Zeenat's debut film. The cult classic song Dum Maaro Dum, crooned by Asha Bhosle and composed by RD Burman, is yet etched in the minds of everyone.

India's Best Dancer 4 makers posted the clip with a caption, "Lolo ne bollywood era ka vibe IBD ke manch par set kar diyaDekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Era's of Bollywood, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

The upcoming episode will see contestants paying tribute to stars of Hindi cinema through the theme of iconic Eras of Bollywood. They will showcase the varied styles that have evolved in the Hindi film industry across decades.

Earlier, the dance reality show saw dance guru Remo D’Souza for an episode called Best Foot Forward. The contestants had left an everlasting mark on the minds of Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, Remo D'Souza, and Terence Lewis. The competition on the dance show has heated up as contestants, with each passing day, want to give their best in the sojourn of becoming India's Best Dancer.

