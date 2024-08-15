India’s Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor’s cooking face off with Remo D’Souza leaves Terence in stitches

India’s Best Dancer 4 is a perfect blend of dance and entertainment. The talented lineup of its contestants never fails to deliver thrilling performances. Their mind-blowing dance moves are a treat to watch.

On top of all this, the reality program has an interesting judging panel consisting of Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The camaraderie between the judges creates many memorable moments on the sets of the show.

In the coming installment of India’s Best Dancer 4, notable choreographer Remo D’Souza will be gracing the stage as a special guest. He will engage in fun banter with his old colleagues Geeta and Terence, as well as Karisma.

The fresh promo of the show posted on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV highlights what is in store for the spectators this weekend. It begins with the host, Jay Bhanushali, telling Karisma Kapoor that the show is hers and she will get whatever she wants but needs to work hard for it. The next frame sees the setting up of two table counters.

Karisma and Remo then brace up for a vada pav-making competition. While stirring the delicacy, Karisma quotes, “Mera tel garam nahi hai (My oil is not hot). Make my tel (oil) hot. This leaves Terence Lewis in splits of laughter. He asks the actress to say the ‘iconic comment’ again.

On the other hand, Geeta Kapur, who is accompanying Remo, gives details of how he is preparing the dish. She and Jay decide to eat vada pav made by Remo. The last part of the teaser showcases Karisma taking away vadas cooked by Remo and using them in her pavs.

The caption of the promo reads, “Iss hafte IBD ke manch par Lolo aur Remo sir ke beech hua ek cooking competition! (This week on IBD’s stage, a cooking competition took place between Lolo and Remo).”

Take a look at the teaser of India’s Best Dancer 4 here:

Before Remo, the dance reality program welcomed Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, who appeared on the show to promote their movie Stree 2.

For the unknown, India's Best Dancer Season 4 premiered on July 13. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony TV and is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

