Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Rohit Shetty’s sarcastic conversation with Shilpa Shinde, Nimrit Kaur and Aditi Sharma will make your day

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will have Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff returning as the wildcard contestants after getting eliminated. In one of the recent promo clips, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shilpa Shinde perform stunts in the swimming pool. However, the stunt becomes funny after Rohit Shetty turns sarcastic towards them while they are swimming.

The latest clip opens up with Shilpa, Aditi , and Nimrit in the swimming pool. They need to collect the flags placed at the bottom of the pool. But when the task begins, they face the challenge of holding their breath inside the water and picking up the flags. While they attempt to finish the stunt, it seems like the girls are merely swimming.

Landing a sarcastic remark at them, Rohit Shetty says, "Stunt hai chalu, apan swimming nahi kar rahe hain (The stunt is ongoing; we're not here to swim)." Besides the host enjoying their task, the fellow contestants are also seen laughing. Teasing Shilpa and the other two girls, the Mavericks filmmaker asks about the temperature of the pool. Not only this but the situation turns more hilarious when the team sends fruits and some other food items to them in the pool.

The Golmaal director did not stop there. Taking a jibe at them, he asked, "You want coffee? Something for breakfast?" In the last segment of the promo, Shetty poses with Nimrit Kaur, Aditi Sharma, and Shilpa Shinde for a candid picture. The caption of the promo reads, "Swimming is fun until it’s a stunt! Kya iska saamna kar paayengi humari jalpariya?! (Will our mermaids be able to cope with this?)."

It would not be wrong to say that the stunt-based reality show is receiving favourable viewership, and to keep the audience engaged, the makers have been sharing promos. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs a new episode on the weekend, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 PM. It can be watched on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

