India's Best Dancer Season 4: Meet the top 6 finalists of Karisma Kapoor-judged show as countdown to Grand Finale begins

Sony Entertainment Television’s hit dance reality show, India's Best Dancer Season 4, has captivated audiences with dazzling performances, high-stakes competition, and incredible talent. As the grand finale approaches, the Top 6 finalists are gearing up to showcase their best moves and win the prestigious title. The show, judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis has pushed contestants to the limits of creativity and skill. Let’s meet the finalists who’ve danced their way to the top.

Harsh Keshri with choreographer Pratik Utekar: Returning to the show after narrowly missing victory last season, Harsh has transformed his skills, with the guidance of choreographer Pratik Utekar. Known for his versatility, he’s tackled everything from Tandav to the intricate art of Yakshagana, winning over the judges with daring performances. Harsh’s comedic impersonations of Karisma Kapoor have also added a touch of drama to his journey.

Steve Jyrwa with choreographer Raktim Thakuria: Hailing from Shillong, Steve has overcome early challenges with his health to become a powerhouse on stage. With his lightning-fast footwork and precision, Steve has consistently scored high marks from the judges. His talent caught the eye of filmmaker Remo D’Souza, who has expressed interest in working with him.

Nepo with choreographer Vartika Jha: Nepo, from Uttarakhand, has brought raw energy and unique style to the competition. A fan favorite, he has earned admiration from celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Guided by choreographer Vartika Jha, Nepo has set new performance standards every week and is a mentor and friend to fellow contestants.

Advertisement

Akanksha Mishra aka Akina with Shubhranil Paul: Representing Lucknow, Akina has wowed audiences with her determination and passion. Despite initial family opposition to her dancing, she’s won them over with her dedication. Her journey alongside choreographer Shubhranil Paul has redefined her as the Garda girl of India’s Best Dancer 4.

Nextion with Vipul Kandpal: Blending his name from Nepo and Addiction, Nextion from Bhubaneshwar has become a favorite with his expressive performances. Known for his close bond with Nepo and his strong connection with Karisma Kapoor, he’s been a source of entertainment both on and off the dance floor. His tribute to Karisma with a Lolo Love tattoo is a testament to his respect for the judge.

Aditya Malviya with Vaibhav Ghuge: Making a wildcard entry last week, Aditya was introduced by actor Kartik Aaryan as a surprise challenger. Known for his bone-breaking dance style, Aditya combines contortion with comedy, standing out as a truly unique performer.

Advertisement

The stage is set for an epic finale as these talented dancers compete for the title. Catch the grand finale of India’s Best Dancer Season 4 on Sony Entertainment Television on November 9th and 10th at 7:00 PM to see who will be crowned the winner.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi RECREATE Lolo's ICONIC song with Govinda, Sanjay Dutt; Can you guess?