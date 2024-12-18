India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Did Yo Yo Honey Singh take an indirect jibe at Ikka and Raftaar? Says 'Mera koi competition nahi...'

The viewers are set to witness one of the most entertaining episodes of India's Best Dancer and Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan this weekend. The audience will be treated as the rapper, singer, and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh will be seen as a special guest on the show. In the upcoming episode, Honey Singh will also be seen getting candid and talking about the rapping scenario in India.

When asked about his competition in the rapping industry, Yo Yo Honey Singh responded, "First of all, I'm not even in the rap scene. I write a little; I sing a little. Jo main karta hu, mujhse behtar karne waale kam hai aur mujhse bekaar karne waale bahut saare. (What I do, there are very few who can do better, but there are many who can do worse)."

Honey Singh continued, "Mujh jaisa karne waala koi nahi hai, toh mera koi competition nahi hai (There's no one who can be like me, so I have no competition). Half of them are my own descendants."

Taking an indirect jibe at a few rappers like Ikka and Raftaar, the rapper said, "Dekho mere haters ko hate mat karo, wo meri hi aulaade hai, woh meri hi hai nustle, kabhi karte the judge hustle (Don't hate my haters, they are my kids and they judge hustle)."

Speaking about the episode, Santa Claus makes a grand entrance on the stage, and from his bag of gifts, a series of unique challenges will emerge that test the teams' creativity, skill, and teamwork. In the Desi Prop Challenge, the competition heats up, as Geeta Kapur sends Akash Thapa and Tejas Verma to take on the challenge, while Malaika sends her warriors - Saumya Kamble, Debparna Goswami, and Pratik Utekar - to bring them down.



Akash and Tejas will bring the house down with their electrifying energy as they perform the popular song O O Jaane Jana. Honey Singh, left stunned, commented, saying, "Crazy, mind-blowing, killer!"

While Malaika was almost upset at how unbelievably good they were, Geeta Kapur was amazed at the way they controlled their prop, aka Thela Gadi. She praised them, saying, "This is one of the best uses of a prop! We often think of using a prop in different ways, but you guys executed it flawlessly. Everything was bang on!"

Giving them tough competition, Saumya, Debparna, and Pratik will mesmerize everyone with belly dance infused with Lavani on the chartbuster song Munni Badnaam. Honey Singh, who couldn't believe what he witnessed, commented, "I had thought about blending a few art forms, but you guys did it first! I've never seen belly dance combined with Lavani before- brilliant!"

Geeta Kapur humorously commented, "There can never be another 'Munni,' and honestly, no one else is badnam-worthy!" She even compared the trio to the OG Munni, aka their team owner Malaika Arora. This also sparked a heartwarming and nostalgic conversation between Geeta and Malaika about the journey of creating Munni Badnaam Hui. Remo appreciated both teams, acknowledging the fierce competition, saying they gave an "amazing fight to each other."

Judged by Remo Dsouza, Malaika Arora, and Geeta Kapur and hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champion Ka Tashan special episode will air at 7 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

