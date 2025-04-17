India's Got Latent Controversy: 'Samay Raina will be back', says Ranveer Allahbadia amid ongoing row, reveals losing 'mental health, money'

India's Got Latent controversy, which caused a huge uproar in the nation, is still grabbing eyeballs as the legal proceedings are underway. After two months, the accused - Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others—are slowly getting back to their routine. However, Samay Raina, who hosted India's Got Latent, has been away from work ever since the controversy began. Now, Ranveer has shared an update about his bond with Samay and commented on the latter's comeback.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (April 16), Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, conducted an AMA session on his Instagram story. During this, one follower asked, "Are you in touch with Samay Raina?" In answer, Ranveer shared how he, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani have gotten closer during this testing time.

Ranveer Allahbadia replied to the follower, "Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai..."

Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay Raina here-

In this AMA session, Ranveer shared insights on how he has been dealing with the consequences of his comment on India's Got Latent. A follower asked BeerBiceps how his parents have been doing and inquired about his mental health. Answering this question, Ranveer shared, "This part of the chaos hurt the most. When you work, your actions have an impact on your loved ones. But both my parents are warriors. That's where I get my mentality from! It was tough, but we are getting past it."

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia even mentioned how he has not yet "overcome" everything that has happened ever since the India's Got Latent controversy began. However, he shared, "But God is with me, I know it."

When asked about his most fearful thought during the controversy, the YouTuber Ranveer expressed his concern about letting down the families of his team members. He highlighted that his team, consisting of over 300 people, had their jobs at stake due to the situation. Ranveer shared that he is still struggling to cope, but he is doing his best because many livelihoods depend on his work.

While this controversy impacted his personal and professional life, a user asked BeerBiceps what he lost amid the India's Got Latent controversy and how he plans to get back. Ranveer revealed, "Lost: health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment & much more."

He also highlighted what he gained and mentioned how he will allow his work to speak. He said, "Gained: transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak."

Advertisement

Take a look at Ranveer Allahbadia's stories here-

For the uninformed, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time on April 15, and both appeared to record their statements.

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appear before Maharashtra Cyber cell amid report of possible legal action