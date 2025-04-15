India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appear before Maharashtra Cyber cell amid report of possible legal action

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault and death threat.

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent grabbed headlines and faced backlash in February 2025 over accusations of spreading indecent content. Several well-known digital stars, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani, found themselves embroiled in the controversy.

Now, as per the latest development, Samay and Ranveer have appeared for questioning by Maharashtra Cyber officials. This comes amid reports that legal action might be taken against Ranveer and Apoorva due to their earlier lack of cooperation in the matter that went viral.

According to a Mid-day report, an official said, "The Maharashtra Cyber had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time on Tuesday to record their statements. Both appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber office to record their statements."

Meanwhile, earlier, a report in India TV shared that Maharashtra Cyber Cell had sent summons to all four - Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for a probe in the ongoing controversy around India's Got Latent show. However, only Samay and Ashish appeared for the questioning. The report further added that the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police might reportedly consider legal actions against Ranveer and Apoorva for their lack of cooperation.

For those who don’t know, India’s Got Latent grabbed headlines recently for all the wrong reasons after an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial statement in that episode and faced massive backlash for it. Several FIRs have also been filed.

Amid this, Apoorva and Ranveer had revealed that they had received death threat messages on social media and other online platforms after the episode went viral.

Apoorva had also took to Instagram and posted screenshots showing disturbing messages filled with threats of violence. From threats of s*xual assault to acid attacks, she got several such messages and she captioned that these are not even 1% of the hate and threat messages she received.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: India's Got Latent Controversy: Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police to take legal action against Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija?