Ishqbaaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer pens heartwarming note on husband Rudraysh Joshi's birthday; 'Your smile has been my brightest light'

The Ishqbaaaz cast had a great 2023 and first half of 2024 as most of the primary cast got married during this period. Back to back, actresses Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Surbhi Chandna got married in grand celebrations.

Nehalaxmi, who played the character of Soumya in Ishqbaaaz, recently took to social media to share a long expression of love for her newlywed husband on his birthday. In a heartfelt note, Neha also mentioned how her life has turned out to be beautiful with Joshi's presence.

Ishqbaaaz's Nehalaxmi Iyer's love note for husband Rudraysh Joshi

Nehalaxmi Iyer has been quite vocal about her love life and even before her marriage, she made a point to always acknowledge her life partner Rudraysh's presence in her life. On her husband's first birthday after their wedding, Neha made sure to make him feel special with a long heartfelt note expressing her love for her husband.

Sharing a series of beautiful pictures with her husband, the Ishqbaaaz actress wrote, "Our happily ever after has just begun, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. I look forward to many more birthdays, anniversaries, and everyday moments that turn into treasured memories. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness, craziness, and adventures that we’ll embark on hand in hand."

Take a look at Ishqbaaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer's birthday post for her husband:

The Qubool Hai actress added, "I still remember the day we laughed so hard we cried at our first comedy show, and the way you held me close during those cold winter nights. Each memory we’ve made is a testament to the love and happiness we’ve built together. Your smile has been my brightest light, your laughter my favorite sound, and your unwavering support my greatest strength."

Advertisement

Neha Laxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshi got married on February 26, 2024, with Ishqbaaaz co-actors Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Kunal Jaisingh among others marking their presence at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: PICS: Ishqbaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer ties knot with Rudraysh Joshii in a grand wedding