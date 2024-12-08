Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile actress Ayushi Khurana ties knot with Suraj Kakkar; Jayati Bhatia, Deepika Singh and more shower love

Actress Ayushi Khurana is now married! Yes, since the wedding season is here, actress Ayushi finally tied the wedding knot to her longtime boyfriend and actor Suraj Kakkar on December 6, 2024. Their wedding pictures are out, and the dreamy glimpses of their special day will melt your heart. Decked in gorgeous attires, the newlyweds have been beautifully captured here.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayushi Khurana dropped several photos from her wedding with Suraj Kakkar, leaving fans astonished with her marriage news. Sharing these photos, Ayushi Khurana wrote, "6.12.2024 Got married on the most auspicious day, Vivah Panchami. A day filled with blessings, love and new beginnings."

Take a look at Ayushi Khurana's post here-

Dressed in a gorgeous, heavily embellished maroon and pink lehenga, Ayushi looked absolutely regal here. She left her hair open and opted for heavy jewelry on her big day. Her makeup is subtle yet so amazing.

On the other hand, Suraj opted for an all-white sherwani, which is nothing short of a royal look. He chose to sport a white turban and even carried a sword. Ditching the pastel colors, this couple's wedding outfit has left fans mesmerized.

After Ayushi shared this news on social media, several celebrities showered their love on the newlywed. Jayati Bhatia commented, "Aashirwad aur pyaar ..dono ko vivah ki bahut bahut shubhkaamnayen," Deepika Singh wrote, "Congratulations to both of you," Saba Ibrahim dropped a heart emoticon and many others congratulated the couple.

Ayushi and Suraj are all smiles here as they pose for the pictures. Their candid glimpses from their special day are proof of their joy.

Speaking about her professional life, Ayushi Khurana has been a part of several shows such as Ajooni, Aangan Aapno Kaa, and more. At present, Ayushi plays the lead role in Zee TV's show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. In this show, the actress stars opposite Bharat Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Suraj Kakkar has showcased his acting prowess in several shows like Piya Albela, Pandya Store, and more.

