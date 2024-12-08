The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan in O Sheronwali song; 'Jiske sath mai dandiya khel rahi thi voh...'
The latest special guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show was none other than the legendary star Rekha. Her appearance on the show left audiences mesmerized. Rekha shared several anecdotes from her journey and even recalled working with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in O Sheronwali song from Suhaag film.
After her interaction with Kapil Sharma, the comedian-actor left the floor open for the audience to ask questions about the timeless beauty. A fan complimented Rekha for nailing the Dandiya steps in the movie Suhaag in the hit song O Sheronwali, even though she is not Gujarati. The fan asked the legendary actress how she managed to ace the steps so well.
Although Rekha didn't mention Amitabh Bachchan's name, she shared, "Ye sochiye ki jiske sath mai dandiya khel rahi thi voh kya shaksh hai. Acha nahi khelungi toh kaise karungi (Just think that the person with whom I was playing Dandiya is such an amazing person. If I don't do well, then what will I do?)
Rekha continued, "Matlab dandiya aati ho nahi aati ho, saamne aise shaks aa jaye toh khud hi har ang ang thirakne lagta hai. Danda kya voh apne aap chalne lagta hai (Even if I don't know dandiya, if that person comes in front of anyone, anyone can start dancing. The Dandiya happened automatically)."
The Great Indian Kapil Show features Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. So far, several celebrities like Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Shakti Kapoor, and others have appeared on the show. Apart from entertainment, prominent names from the business sector and other fields also made an appearance on the show.
In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the cast of Baby John - Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi - and the movie's producer, Atlee, will be seen as special guests on the show.
