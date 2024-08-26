Janmashtami 2024: Arjit Taneja’s dahi handi tradition to Ashlesha Savant’s spiritual journey; TV actors extend wishes to fans

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to fans, sharing personal reflections and moments of devotion. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with enthusiasm in different parts of the country. Arjit Taneja, Ashlesha Savant, Munmun Dutta, Ravi Dubey, and Rajiv Adatia, among others, wished their fans on this auspicious day.

Actor Arjit Taneja embraced the Janmashtami spirit with a traditional touch by posting a series of photos where he is seen breaking the Dahi Handi with a coconut, a traditional practice associated with the celebration. He captioned the post, "Happy Janmashtami!"

Ashlesha Savant, known for her role in Anupamaa, shared a message with her followers. Alongside a picture of herself holding the Bhagavad Gita, she posted a long, reflective caption that reads, "yatkṛitaṁ yatkariṣhyāmi tatsarvaṁ na mayā kṛitam tvayā kṛitaṁ tu phalabhuk tvameva madhusūdana. Whatever I have achieved and whatever I wish to achieve, I am not the doer of these. O Madhusudan, you are the real doer, and you alone are the enjoyer of their results."

She continued with her thoughts on consciousness and the divine journey that Krishna represents. Ashlesha revealed that she has begun reading the Bhagavad Gita recently. Earlier she used to watch content on her phone in between her shots, but now she reads the Gita.

Advertisement

Comedian Sunil Grover also posted a picture of little Krishna and wrote, "Shree Krishna Janamasthami ki Shubhkamnaen. जय हो नंदलाल की जय यशोदा लाल की, हाथी घोडा पालकी जय कन्हैया लाल की ॥"

Ravi Dubey, another popular name in the TV industry, uploaded a fan-made video edit featuring the song Ve Haaniyan in the background, using it as a special way to wish his followers on Janmashtami.

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia also shared his devotion by posting a serene image of Lord Krishna, accompanied by a message wishing blessings to all. "Wishing you and your families a blessed Janmashtami. I pray Krishna blesses you all. Hare Krishna," he wrote.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Munmun Dutta and Palak Sindhwani joined the festive celebrations by sharing their own Janmashtami wishes with their fans. Bigg Boss OTT 3's Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari also wished their fans with spiritual messages.

Pinkvilla wishes all readers a happy Janmashtami!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 POLL RESULT: Should Aashish Mehrotraa be given a second chance? Here's what netizens think