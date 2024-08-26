International Dog Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Arjit Taneja on his pet dog Simba; 'Truly the sunshine of my life'

International Dog Day is observed every August 26th to honor the love and companionship that pet dogs provide to their owners and to look forward to the welfare of dogs worldwide. On the special occasion of International Dog Day, Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Arjit Taneja, who spoke at length about his pet dog, Simba, and expressed his love for his canine friend.

Talking about his four-legged friend Arjit Taneja, who plays the character of Virat in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, said, "Simba is so much more than just a pet, and he is truly the sunshine of my life. His playful energy and endless excitement bring a smile to my face, no matter how tough things might be. Simba lives in Delhi with my family, and I miss him so much when I'm in Mumbai. Whenever I go back home, meeting him is always a moment of pure joy."

He added, "Even though he's small, the love he gives is enormous - unconditional and pure. Simba's presence has taught me just how deep and meaningful the bond between a pet and a human can be."

Take a look at Arjit Taneja's special video with his pet dog Simba here:

The Kumkum Bhagya actor further added, "On International Dog Day, I want to remind everyone of the joy and companionship that pets like Simba bring into our lives. Let's work together to make the world a better place for these innocent souls whether it's adopting them, feeding them, or simply showing them some love, every little effort counts."

Arjit Taneja is currently a prominent figure in the television industry. He has appeared in TV shows such as Kaleerien, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bahu Begum, among others. He has also appeared in films like Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

