Jasmine Bhasin removes sunglasses and gives LATEST update on her corneal eye injury: 'Bilkul...'

Jasmine Bhasin recently experienced corneal eye damage from wearing lenses. She has now shared an update on her eye's recovery with the paparazzi. Check out the video for more details.

The video was taken as Jasmine Bhasin was papped outside and paps stopped her and asked, "Jasmine ji rukiye na. Abhi aapki aakhein kaisi hai? (Jasmine, wait, how are your eyes now?)" She replied by saying, "Bilkul achi hai (It is all good.) She then removes her black colored sunglasses, to show her eyes. The happy paps then tell her to again remove her sunglasses, but Bhasin, says bye and sits inside the car.

Aly Goni's girlfriend had earlier taken to her Instagram stories to post a selfie, showing off her eyes. She had penned a gratitude post for the doctors who treated her. “Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone.” She thanked her doctors and added, “Thank you for bringing this smile back on my face."

Earlier during an interview with Times Of India, the Bigg Boss 13 star revealed that her eyes started hurting when she wore lenses for an event on July 17. She said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor."

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress further said that she wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped her manage things because, after a point, she could not see anything. Later at night, she went to an eye specialist, who told her that her corneas were damaged and bandaged her eyes.

Jasmine continued that the next day she rushed to Mumbai and continued her treatment. Doctors had told that she would take five days to recover. Well, this is great for all fans of the diva that she is all fine now.

