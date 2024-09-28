Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal supports Palak Sindhwani after latter alleges TMKOC makers of mental harassment: 'They'll never let people leave happily'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental harassment.

Palak Sindhwani has responded to the legal notice issued by the production team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress alleged mental harassment, exploitation, and threats by makers. However, this isn't the first time that the makers have faced accusations from the actors who have worked with them for a significant period of time. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, came in support of Palak and bashed the production team for creating trouble for the actors.

In a conversation with Times Now, Jennifer said that what happened with Palak has happened to every cast member and underlined that the production always creates trouble for the artists who express their desire to quit the show. She added, "In fact, the makers could not do anything. They create such dramas often. They will never let people leave happily."

Based on her experiences and the treatment actors have been subjected to on the sets, Bansiwal called Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah a 'jail'. The actress explained how when Palak wanted to leave the show, the makers resorted to their typical tactic of causing trouble by serving her with a legal notice.

Further, the Airlift actress recalled her experience working with Palak Sindhwani on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer called the young actress 'sweet' and asserted that she must be tensed because the production house is yet to clear her payment.

She also expressed hope in Palak and believed that the latter would handle the situation smartly. Spilling a few details about the non-clearance of her dues, Jennifer remarked, "It's been one and a half years, and I am yet to receive my payment."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who worked with Palak for four years, added that the production house leveled the same kinds of allegations against several actors who informed the team about leaving the show. According to her, the actors who faced similar troubles are Raj Anadkat, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, and many others.

"They will play the same game with Palak as well. They don't know that the people now are aware of their tactics and the torture they have been doing to the artists will come before the people." Sharing her thoughts on whether the controversy is likely to affect the future of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bansiwal said that nothing will happen to the show until people come out and speak about the harassment the face on the sets.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a police report against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, alleging that he had made inappropriate advances toward her. She also took legal action against producers Sohil Ramani and Jatin Ramani. Following her controversial exit from the show, Monaz Mevawalla joined the cast to play Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

