Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has the sweetest reaction to Jheel Mehta's beachside bachelorette PICS

Jheel Mehta, popularly known for essaying the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is now set to tie the knot with fiance Aditya Dube. Ahead of this special day, Jheel's bachelorette was held at a beautiful beachside location and seeing her pictures, her former co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has the sweetest reaction.

Earlier today, Jheel Mehta shared some delightful photos on her social media, offering her fans a sneak peek into her bachelorette party. The actress looked stunning in a floral dress, radiating joy as she posed for the camera. She sported a 'Bride-to-be' shoulder strap, adding a special touch to her look. With a soft and elegant appearance, Jheel truly shone in these pictures. Along with the snapshots, she wrote, "Girls just wanna have fun."

Take a look at Jheel Mehta's post here-

After Jheel shared this post, fans flooded her comment section and showered their immense love on her. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali liked Jheel's post. Meanwhile, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal commented, "Congo jheelo...kaisi hai babu."

Take a look at the comment here-

When it comes to Jheel Mehta's personal life, she has been in a relationship with her fiancé Aditya Dube since their college days. Since revealing their romance, Jheel frequently posts adorable pictures with her significant other. In January 2024, she was surprised with a romantic proposal from Aditya, leading to their engagement. Then, in May 2024, Jheel also organized a magical proposal for Aditya.

Workwise, Jheel Mehta decided to stay away from the showbiz world after her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was part of the hit longest-running sitcom since its inception. Jheel essayed the role of Sonalika Bhide, aka Sonu (daughter of Madhvi and Aatmaram Bhide) in the show.

She was a part of the show for more than four years and was applauded for her performance. After Jheel's exit, Nidhi Bhanushali was seen essaying the role of Sonu.

Jheel is now a skilled makeup artist who also shares engaging vlogs with her audience. She has built a large following on social media, where she offers her fans a peek into both her personal and professional experiences.

