Report: Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu refutes claims of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers taking legal action against her

Palak Sindhwani aka everyone's favorite Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has reacted to the reports of her breaching the show’s contract and facing potential legal consequences. The actress has refuted such reports that are doing the rounds on the internet. Read on to know what Sindhwani has to say about it.

Times Now/ Telly Talk India reported that they reached out to Palak Sindhwani for clarification. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress stated, “The report is absolutely baseless and rubbish. How can they write such stuff without any quote from my side? Other actors also do the endorsements. There is nothing that happened between me and the production house.”

Check out Palak Sindhwani's post from TMKOC's set here:

For those who came late, It was reported that Palak breached the contract of her show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by engaging in third-party endorsements without consenting to the legal team of the show. As a result, producer Asit Kumar Modi and the team are planning to take action against her. Like many celebrities, Palak also collaborates with different brands on her official Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, talking about her role, she is seen in the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She stepped into the shoes of Nidhi Bhanushali, and before Nidhi, Jheel Mehta used to portray the role.

Asit Modi's show is one of the longest-running serials on Indian television and enjoys immense popularity. Besides Palak, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Rajankar, Munmun Dutta, Sachin Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar and others. Over the last few years, many prominent actors quit the show and there were lots of controversies surrounding the serial and the makers. But nothing could affect the popularity of the sitcom.

