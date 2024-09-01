Throwback: When Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar told Elvish Yadav about not having any connection with her father

Jiya Shankar is among the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has gained a massive fan following because of her reel and real personality. Jiya was once a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she spoke about her complicated relationship with her father for the first time.

Jiya Shankar has always been vocal about her thoughts about her personal and professional life. In Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 opened up about her father and reminisced her childhood memories with him while talking to Elvish Yadav. Jiya said that when she was a child, her father was her pillar of support whenever someone older said something hurtful to her.

Jiya added that she holds onto her father's memory whenever she feels unsafe. Elvish Yadav asked Jiya if she had ever spoken to her father lately, and answering this question, Jiya revealed that she doesn't even know where her father is, how he looks now, or how his voice sounds.

The Ved actress mentioned that it's been more than 20 years since she last had any contact with her dad. She even disclosed that she never tried to reach out to him.

Elvish suggested that at least one of them should take the initiative to start a conversation. Revealing why she doesn't initiate a conversation, Jiya shared that her father married again and has a daughter from his second marriage.

Jiya expressed how she feels her father has moved on with his new family, neglecting her. After hearing this, Elvish told Jiya that her father must be caring for her in some way. Disagreeing with Elvish, Jiya added, Jiya firmly expressed that if her father cared, he would have reached out to her to ask about her well-being.

Jiya also feels that now she has overcome many challenges on her own, she doesn't feel her father's care is necessary. Jiya even mentioned that children from broken families either lose faith in relationships or try to create new ones. She admitted that she constantly searches for love and relationships. She expressed her desire to have a big family.

On the professional front, Jiya Shankar has starred in several hit shows like Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini and so on. She even played the parallel lead in the hit Marathi film Ved opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

