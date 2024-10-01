When Nia Sharma left Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey 'shocked' with her strength in electric current stunt; Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 THRWOBACK

Nia Sharma is the new trending name in the television fraternity as she is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18. So, while you eagerly wait for the upcoming season to premiere, let us treat you with a throwback story about Nia’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In one of the challenges, the Jamai Raja actress left Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani stunned by completing an electric shock stunt bravely without expressing pain. The boys were not ready to accept that the actress bore the pain of the electric current so calmly.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Nia Sharma had to perform a stunt involving an electric shock. Surprisingly, she did it at lightning speed and did not even scream or stop for a moment even though her body was subjected to the current. The actress not only showcased her physical strength but proved how mentally strong she is. Watching her perform the stunt so swiftly, Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani expressed their shock.

The Pavitra Rishta actor questioned, “Isko current lag bhi raha hai? Isko current lag hi nahi raha (Is she even receiving the electric shock? She isn't).” Meanwhile, Ravi was also not ready to believe how she could beat the pain and not express it. Pointing out at Rithvik, he said, “I cannot believe this. Usko current lag hi nahi raha. Yeh paaglon ki tarah chilla raha tha (She is not feeling any electric shock. He was screaming like a mad person). How is it possible?”

When Lopamudra said that maybe Nia would have not been showing her pain, Dubey remarked, “You kidding me?.” Dhanjani also questioned her logic. On the other hand, unaffected by such comments, Nia Sharma continued to perform the stunt and Hina Khan kept encouraging her throughout the challenge.

For the uninitiated, Nia Sharma was among the top five contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The season was won by Shantanu Maheshwari and Hina Khan emerged as the runner-up.

