Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit drops PICS wearing diamond necklace; his caption makes netizens curious about upcoming twist

Rohit Purohit is currently garnering attention as the handsome and humble advocate, Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show recently revealed some interesting twists that kept viewers curious about what happens next. The actor, who maintains an active social media presence, recently dropped a picture of himself wearing a diamond necklace.

On December 8, Rohit Purohit dropped a series of mirror selfies from the sets. The pictures show the handsome actor in a white shirt, but what stood out was his choice of accessory. He wore a layered diamond necklace that caught the attention of his fans. Not just the pictures but also the caption intrigued the fans.

Check out Rohit Purohit’s picture below:

He wrote in the caption, "Poori picture bachi, Abhi promo dekh," making netizens wonder what will happen in the upcoming episodes. One user wrote, "Armaan kay apne Abhira ka neckless pehna hain...??" Another wrote, "Armaan sa as always handsome lag rhe ho bas necklace abhira ko wapas kar do." Others praised the actor for his performance in the recent episodes.

Talking about Rajan Shahi's serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, currently in fourth generation stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. It also stars Anita Raaj and Shruti Ulfat, among others. Very recently, actor Mohit Parmar entered as Abhir. It airs Monday through Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

The current plot revolves around Daksh's truth coming out in front of Abhira and the entire Poddar family. The Goenkas and the Poddars blame Armaan for everything, as Rohit remains silent. Spoiler reports suggest Abhira and Armaan will be separated due to this incident, while a few suggest Daksh will be proved as Armaan and Abhira's child only. It will be interesting to see which turn the story takes.

