The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Kriti Sanon wanted Kajol to FALL while shooting Do Patti? Find out why

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 is going on in full swing and one after the other entertaining episodes are released every Saturday. In the upcoming episode, Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh will arrive to promote their upcoming film, Do Patti. During this, Kriti will tease Kajol by expressing her wish to make the latter fall while filming the movie.

Netflix released a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Do Patti cast Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh having a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team. The promo starts with Kapil arriving on the stage with Kajol and Kriti.

Kapil Sharma said, "Look who is with me, one who I have liked since my college days and then there is one who has liked me since her college days." This statement fills the room with laughter. Kapil then asked, "Kajol ma'am, did you take Ajay sir's advice now that you are playing a cop so did he give you some advice like 'Ata majhi satakli?'"

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 promo here-

Kajol replied that he didn't take Ajay Devgn's advice at all and when she was asked why, the actress revealed, "Because I have given him the training for Singham. Did you forget that?" Later, Kriti, Kajol and Shaheer left audiences in splits by saying popular dialogues after inhaling helium gas from the balloon.

Sunil Grover arrived on the stage and enacted Ajay Devgn and made everyone laugh with his hilarious one-liners. Krushna Abhishek entertained the audience by enacting Jackie Shroff. He teased Kajol, "I watched Teen Patti." Kapil then reminded him that their movie's name is Do Patti. Krushna then informed Kapil that she also has a 'Pati (husband) at home."

Kiku Sharda's hilarious performance leaves everyone laughing. Kriti then asked Kajol, "Ma'am I have heard stories that when in movies were you have fell that film became a hit?" Kajol nodded "yes" agreeing to this fact. Kriti then said, "You should have told us earlier." Kajol asked, "Was there a plan?". This left everyone in splits.

The caption of this The Great Indian Kapil Show promo read, "Comedy, laughter aur entertainment ki deal hai pakki ‘cuz aa rahe hai the cast of Do Patti."

The episode featuring the Do Patti star cast will premiere on Saturday (October 26) at 8 PM on Netflix.