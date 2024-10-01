Karan Veer Mehra, Sana Makbul’s Kehna Galat Galat MV OUT; song is a cliche tale of dominating husband and his helpless bride

After his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win, Karan Veer Mehra treated fans with a music video titled Kehna Galat Galat. Starring him alongside Sana Makbul, the song seems to be based against the beautiful backdrop of Rajasthan and captures the location’s serenity. The song features drama, a roller coaster ride of emotions, and a marital relationship where things are not as sweet as they appear. While Karan plays a tyrant husband, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner does complete justice to her role of a newlywed bride, who later makes an important decision to free herself from pain.

Kehna Galat Galat opens up with Sana Makbul getting married to Karan Veer Mehra. Initially, she tries to put effort into their relationship, but he never cares. Mehra starts dominating her, and his intense look scares Makbul. There's a scene wherein she keeps waiting for him at the dinner all night long, and Karan arrives in the morning after hooking up with someone else.

Although she notices, she feels helpless. Later, Sana gets pregnant, but Karan’s careless attitude remains the same. He is a womanizer and remains a womanizer even after Sana tries to keep him happy for the sake of their child.

However, one day, when the actress catches him red-handed, she points a gun and fires the bullet. The song also shows her running away from the scene and escaping the town. Lastly, Sana stops near a lake, throws away the gun, and recalls all the painful moments she experienced with her husband.

The Sana Makbul and Karan Veer Mehra starrer music video promises an engaging storyline. Although it might appear cliche, Jyoti Nooran’s voice makes it worth listening to. Both actors hold on to their characters impressively. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress looks ravishing in her bridal looks, and her costumes throughout the video give a traditional feel.

Kehna Galat Galat is a heartfelt recreation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's timeless melody. It is composed by the renowned duo Javed-Mohsin.

