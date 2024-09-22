Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul joins Naezy to recreate Aafat Wapas with full swag; WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul had a great bond with rapper Naezy in the house. It has been a while since Anil Kapoor's hosted show ended, but Naezy and Sana have been in touch and they have now come up with the collaboration of the month. Yes! You read that right.

Sana Makbul and Naezy, who cutely call each other Bhamai, have recreated his song Aafat Wapas in a sheer hip-hop style with utmost swag. Sana posted a clip with her buddy Naezy on Instagram, in which they matched the perfect hook steps to Aafat Wapas.

For the uninitiated, the song was shot on Mumbai streets and is a comeback to his sequel song, Aafat. The star looked classy in a blue crop top, showing off her midriff, and teamed it up with cargo pants. On the other hand, Naezy looked dapper in a black oversized sweatshirt and jeans.

A close look at the video shows that Sana's lip-sync to the rap is perfect, and her coordination with Bhamai is just on point. She had written, "Creating Aafat waapas with my Bhamai @naezythebaa.” One fan wrote, "Ufff attitude to ase dekha rhe hai jse sana aur naezy ho." Another one commented, "OMG, Who just drops surprises like that?! My heart is racing!" A third one said, "2 legends IN One frame."

As soon as Sana posted the video, fans could not stop loving it. Her fans, along with Naezy's fans, were waiting for this collaboration to happen, and they ensured that they made their fans smile. The duo became very good friends in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house and have had each other's backs since the start.

After supporting each other in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana also visited the Mere Gully Mein star home, where she celebrated his birthday. Sana also had a great bond with Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari in the reality show. She used to lock horns with Ranvir Shorey too often.

Talking about Sana, she took the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy home. Her friend Naezy could not taste victory in the show but was pitted against Makbul till the last.

