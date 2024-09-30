Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Winner Twitter Reaction: Netizens call Karan Veer Mehra 'well-deserving' and praise his presence of mind

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 wrapped up with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the winning trophy. His victory is a testament to his dedication, strength, and dynamic personality. The actor defeated Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani, who stood second and third, respectively. To add more energy, the grand finale saw Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina adding the Jigra factor, while Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmera Shah also made special appearances. Well, let's take a look at how netizens are reacting to Karan Veer Mehra's KKK 14 win.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one of the users commented, "Karanveer deserves the trophy. Not losing a single solo stunt and then finally lifting the trophy what an incredible journey. Very happy for you!!"

Another user expressed happiness over Karan's victory but also felt bad for Gashmeer Mahajani as he couldn't win. The note read, "Congratulations! Well deserved winner - @KaranVeerMehra The way how he performed each task with grace and sheer power was commendable. A fair end to Grand Finake of #KhatronKeKhiladi14 Feels bad for #Gashmeer though."

Further, an X user wrote, "A big big big congratulations to you @KaranVeerMehra for winning the show..#KhatronKeKhiladi14 Very well deserved indeed.."

Well, a fan called the Pavitra Rishta actor a 'well-deserved winner' and showered love on his friendship with Shilpa Shinde. "Congratulations! Well deserved winner @KaranVeerMehra The way how he performed each task with grace and sheer power was commendable. Loved the bond of #ShilpaShinde and #KaranVeerMehra in #KhatronKeKhiladi14."

Take a look at some other tweets here:

For those who have come in late, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, and Karan Veer Mehra were the finalists of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Later, the former two were evicted, and the Imlie actor stood third. While Karan was announced the winner, Krishna emerged as the runner-up. Mehra also won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a brand-new car.

According to the media reports, Karan Veer Mehra is participating in Bigg Boss 18 and has been locked as a contestant. Talking to Pinkvilla, he revealed whether has plans to sign the dotted lines for BB. The actor said, "I don't plan much about doing things in life. I take up opportunities and explore them whenever anything shows up. Luckily, there are a lot of choices coming in. Let's see, what my mood says."

