Karwa Chauth 2024: INSIDE Rupali Ganguly, Arti Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Shraddha Arya and others' festive celebration

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival for Indian married women as they keep a day-long fast for their husbands' long and healthy lives. Marking the special occasion, several television personalities celebrated the festival with the utmost excitement and happiness. While Arti Singh had her first Karwa Chauth, Rupali Ganguly's celebration proved that love never fades away. Here's a look at how TV celebs performed the ritual.

Like every year, Bharti Singh embraced tradition with grace and style. The popular comedian celebrated the festival with Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath. Bharti took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video that showcased an inside glimpse into the evening. In the video, the duo and others were seen dancing to a hilarious song.

Rupali Ganguly, known for playing the titular role in Anupamaa, radiated irresistible charm in a red saree. Her ensemble featured intricate embroidery, which added a touch of glitz and glam to her Karwa Chauth look. The actress shared pictures with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, wishing her fans on the auspicious festival.

Arti Singh gave a glimpse of her festive preparations in a video that she shared on her Instagram handle. From wearing a saree to adorning her hands with mehndi, the Bigg Boss 13 fame's first Karwa Chauth indeed looked special. Her enthusiasm and joy were a testament to how beautifully she celebrated the puja.

Advertisement

Disha Parmar, who kept a day-long fast for Rahul Vaidya, exuded grace in a red saree. Her ensemble with a golden border perfectly soaked up the festive vibes. Her minimal look included red bangles, heavy earrings, and a mangal sutra. The gajra in her added more interest to her Karwa Chauth look.

Rubina Dilaik broke her fast by video calling Abhinav Shukla, showcasing how distance doesn't matter when there's true love. The actress looked at the moon through the strainer and then performed the ritual with her husband on the video call. She also shared a sneak peek into her mehndi preparations.

Here's how other television celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024:

Mouni Roy

Arjun Bijlani

Debinna Bonnerjee

Shraddha Arya

ALSO READ: Dussehra 2024: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly adorably celebrates Sindhoor Khela with son Rudransh; Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth shine in red