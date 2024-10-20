Karwa Chauth 2024: Neil Bhatt fasting with wife Aishwarya Sharma to Deepika Singh following traditions; celebs share their plans

As Karwa Chauth approaches, several television stars are gearing up to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Some of the most popular television actors, including Neil Bhatt, Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw, are sharing their thoughts and plans for the day.

Neil Bhatt, who plays Arjun in Colors’ show Megha Barsenge, speaks about his bond with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. “For Aishwarya and me, Karva Chauth is more than just a ritual—it’s a celebration of our love and what we mean to each other. Each year, as we both observe the fast, we’re reminded of the strength we draw from one another.”

He also adds how they will celebrate on the sets of On Megha Barsenge. “We’re creating our own little festival of love. With all the bustle of filming, we’re doing our best to showcase devotion, laughter, and the magic that Karva Chauth brings to relationships,” Neil adds. He also wished his fans a day filled with love and togetherness.

Another actor preparing for the festival is Naman Shaw, who plays Adit in Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi. For Naman, Karwa Chauth holds a deep significance. “Karva Chauth is such a beautiful celebration of love, devotion, and the bond shared between a husband and wife. Every year, when Neha fasts for me, it’s a deeply humbling experience, and I feel truly blessed to have her by my side,” he says.

Naman adds that the festival is a reminder of the sacrifices and strength women bring into the lives of their partners. “Indian women, especially homemakers, are the life force that holds everything together. This is why I’m so proud of a show like Mangal Lakshmi, which beautifully captures the journey, struggles, and triumphs of an Indian homemaker.” He also adds that the upcoming track of Mangal Lakshmi is high on drama as they will celebrate the festival.

Deepika Singh, who stars alongside Naman as Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi, echoes the sentiments of love and devotion as she looks forward to celebrating the festival with her husband, Rohit Raj Goyal. “Karva Chauth is such a meaningful celebration for me and my husband. It’s a beautiful way to honor our love for each other. I’m really looking forward to keeping fast as always and making his day special,” Deepika says.

Despite her busy schedule, she is committed to following traditions. “Even though I’ll be busy filming, I’ll make sure to keep our traditions alive. For him, it’s a big thing that I follow all the traditional rituals that my mother-in-law follows. He loves that and appreciates that,” she adds with a smile. Deepika is also excited to share the festive spirit with her co-stars on set, stating, “May this Karva Chauth be full of love for everyone celebrating it!”

