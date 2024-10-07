Abhinav Shukla’s candid PIC with wife Rubina Dilaik and twins from Eedha and Jeeva’s Mundan ceremony scream family goals

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s fans are beyond excited as the celebrity couple revealed their twin babies’ faces recently. Post this, the proud father has been sharing candid moments of the family with his fans on social media. Now, the latest post is from Eedha and Jeeva’s Mundan ceremony. Abhinav shared a happy picture of the family with the fans.

On October 7, Abhinav Shukla posted a picture that shows him and his wife Rubina Dilaik seated with their little ones in their laps. The candid moment captured Rubina caught in an interaction with the little one, while Abhinav smiled for the camera. Shukla’s parents are also seen standing behind them.

Check out Abhinav Shukla’s post here:

In the caption, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 semi-finalist wrote how hectic these past days have been. It reads, “7 days of less Sleep, running around, making arrangements, reservations, planning event & guest list for E&J’s Mundan Dadu & Daddi still manage a broad smile. Super Proud of them being so active & agile at this age. Thankyou all for being a part of this celebration…. #E&J #mundan”

Fans of the couple were happy to see the special family moment and showered their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “Just look at their happy faces.” Another commented, “Congratulations to everyone.” One user compared the little babies with their parents and called them “Ditto copy of mumma and papa.”

Later, Abhinav took to his story and wrote a message that he wouldn't share the mundane video. Owing to the hectic schedule, he finally got the time to sit and edit the clips, but he mentioned that celebration videos are already out in detail. So, he has only decided to share the moments with the little ones, Eedha and Jeeva, once in a while on his official Instagram handle.

For the uninformed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik welcomed their twin daughters in November 2023 but announced the news after a month.

