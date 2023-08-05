Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit filed against Asit Modi for not clearing his dues

One of the most loved shows of Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news in the last year for all the wrong reasons. Shailesh Lodha, the beloved actor who played the role of the titular character, Taarak Mehta for several years quit the show in 2022. This year, it came to light that he filed a lawsuit against producer Asit Kumarr Modi for his pending dues and sued his production company. The actor reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The hearing, held in court in May came out in Shailesh Lodha's favor.

Court's verdict on Shailesh Lodha's suit against Asit Modi

ETimes reported today that the verdict came out in Shailesh Lodha's favor. After the hearing, the court stated, 'as per the settlement terms a sum of INR 1,05,84,000 are being paid by way of demand draft by Asit Modi to Shailesh Lodha'. The Taarak Mehta actor reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9, as Asit Modi could not pay his dues. The matter was heard through virtual hearing and was settled between the parties 'as per the consent terms by the counsel for the parties.'

Shailesh Lodha's reaction to the verdict

The actor is happy with the verdict of the court. To quote ETimes, he said, "This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I'm happy that the truth has prevailed." Further talking about the show produce not clearing his dues, he stated, "He wanted me to sign some papers to clear my dues. They had certain clauses like you cannot talk to the media and other things. I didn't bow down to the arm twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?"

The senior actor f the show went on to add how his fight has helped another actor on the show. He didn't take any names and said, "One of the actors, who I don't want to name hasn't been paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called me to thank for it."

